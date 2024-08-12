Atb Cap Markets Comments on Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Enerflex Stock Up 5.3 %

Enerflex stock opened at C$8.11 on Monday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.06%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.