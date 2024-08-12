Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$67.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.30 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 24.26%.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

TSE ACB opened at C$8.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of C$483.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.67. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$15.50.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

