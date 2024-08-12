ATI (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $67.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

ATI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Get ATI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Trading Down 0.6 %

ATI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. ATI has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ATI by 1,393.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,855,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in ATI by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,372,000 after purchasing an additional 866,310 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in ATI by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,040,000.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.