Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 41,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy
In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE ATO opened at $128.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $132.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.13.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atmos Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.
Atmos Energy Profile
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
