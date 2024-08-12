Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.50. 165,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,235,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

