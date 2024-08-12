Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,961 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 350,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. 235,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

