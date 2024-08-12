Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Twilio by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.04. 97,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

