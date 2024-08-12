Austin Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.21. 433,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,467. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.60. The stock has a market cap of $383.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

