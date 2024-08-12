Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 411 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.98. 2,582,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,516,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.