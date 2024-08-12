Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 494 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,748,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 157,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,441. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

