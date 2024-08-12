Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 99,385 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,385 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,478.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 505.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 37,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

