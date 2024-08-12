Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $183.90. 139,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,205. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

