Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $15.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7,840.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 121,130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

