Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 72,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 137,943 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.53.
AVAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company has a market capitalization of $869.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
