Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 72,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 137,943 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.53.

AVAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 176.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $869.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.