Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,292,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,837,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $207.86 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,574,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,004,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,574,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,689 shares of company stock worth $5,562,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

