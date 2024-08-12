AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 99.5% in July

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVH traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,956. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

