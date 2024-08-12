AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 99.5% in July

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVH traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,956. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
