B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNK. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE:GNK opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 66.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 419,730 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,004,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 394,234 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $5,850,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $3,812,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,266.67%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

