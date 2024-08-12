B. Riley Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $45.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.29.

Get YETI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. YETI has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 179,005 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 54.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the period.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.