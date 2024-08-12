B. Riley Comments on International Seaways, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Seaways in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will earn $9.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.41. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, Director Joseph Isaac Kronsberg sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $313,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Isaac Kronsberg sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $313,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $64,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,966. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

