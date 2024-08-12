B. Riley Trims Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price to $8.50

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

INVE has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Identiv from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,161.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Kremen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,161.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,939 shares in the company, valued at $796,546.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,166 shares of company stock worth $260,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Identiv by 54.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 156.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 140,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

