Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $8.28 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,000. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 152,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 56,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $35,964,310. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $216.24 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

