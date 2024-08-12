Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) PT Lowered to $35.00

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.49. 58,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,495. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 10.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

