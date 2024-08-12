Bank of America Boosts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $7.50

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

AXL opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.27 million, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 553.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,285 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,101,000 after buying an additional 187,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $7,024,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

