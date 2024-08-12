Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,502,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 82,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,115,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 664,284 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $300.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

