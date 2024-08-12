Bank of America Cuts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $44.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FROG. FBN Securities initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,505,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.7% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in JFrog by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

