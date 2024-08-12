Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARDT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

About Ardent Health Partners

Shares of ARDT opened at $15.77 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

