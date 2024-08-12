Barrington Research Boosts The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $28.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
The Hackett Group Stock Performance
Shares of HCKT opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $703.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
