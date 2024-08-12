Barrington Research Boosts The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $28.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $703.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

About The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 110.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

