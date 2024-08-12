Barrington Research Comments on iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHRT

iHeartMedia Price Performance

IHRT stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $192.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 644.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 784,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 581,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.