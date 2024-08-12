Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

ANIK stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 364,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 210,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 116,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

