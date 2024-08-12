Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.48, but opened at $47.34. Belite Bio shares last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 1,137 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of -1.47.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

