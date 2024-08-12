Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,072,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

