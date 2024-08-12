Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $230.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of ONTO opened at $192.94 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after buying an additional 79,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

