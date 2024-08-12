Benchmark Trims Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Target Price to $11.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Gray Television to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE GTN opened at $4.40 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $436.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

