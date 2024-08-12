Berenberg Bank Raises Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 135

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 135 ($1.73) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Quilter to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 141.40 ($1.81) on Friday. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 75.05 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.80 ($1.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.72. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

