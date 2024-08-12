Berenberg Bank Raises Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 135

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 135 ($1.73) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Quilter to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Quilter
Quilter Stock Up 0.6 %
Quilter Company Profile
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quilter
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: 4 Reasons to Buy After the Stock Split
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Sweetgreen Stock Surges 29% on Sweet 9% Same Store Sales Growth
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks with Unusual Trading Volume During Market Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.