B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGS

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $651.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 37.5% in the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 528,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 144,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 33.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 485,714 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 71.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,640,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after buying an additional 682,688 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 22.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.