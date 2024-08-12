BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 5,581.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BIMI Price Performance
BIMI stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. BIMI has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.13.
BIMI Company Profile
