BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 5,581.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BIMI Price Performance

BIMI stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. BIMI has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Get BIMI alerts:

BIMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.