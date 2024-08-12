Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.60.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

