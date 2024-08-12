Biofrontera (BFRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,390.99%. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $1.31 on Monday. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.46.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.