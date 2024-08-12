Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

BITF opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $916.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

