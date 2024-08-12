Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Black Hills by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,837 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Black Hills by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.