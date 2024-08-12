Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Raised to $3.25

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.00 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Blend Labs Trading Up 10.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 833,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,844. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $923.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 8.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 780,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 4,370.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blend Labs by 3,799.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 638,102 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

