Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.25. The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.59. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 915,650 shares.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $911.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

