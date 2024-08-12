Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLNK. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 162,109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Blink Charging by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 224,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Blink Charging by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Blink Charging by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 411,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

