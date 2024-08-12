Bloom Burton Weighs in on AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Bloom Burton boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.
AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $788.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.14.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,691,000 after buying an additional 4,615,887 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at $923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 362.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 126,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
