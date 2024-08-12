Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE OBDC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 294,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,274,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

