Blue Owl Capital’s (OBDC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 448,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.