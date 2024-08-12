BMO Capital Markets Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.35

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.48.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECN Capital
ECN Capital Trading Down 2.3 %
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.67%.
Insider Activity
In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: 4 Reasons to Buy After the Stock Split
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Sweetgreen Stock Surges 29% on Sweet 9% Same Store Sales Growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks with Unusual Trading Volume During Market Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.