BMO Capital Markets Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.35

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.48.

ECN opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.07. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$593.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.67%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

