BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $92.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

