BMO Capital Markets Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $54.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 349,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,163. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

