BMO Capital Markets Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $132.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.93.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,176,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,574,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

